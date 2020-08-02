Notts County: Neal Ardley says club 'have mojo back' despite Wembley defeat

Neal Ardley's side won 2-0 at Harrogate in their league meeting in August 2019 but were well beaten at Wembley on Sunday

Neal Ardley has insisted he wants to stay on as Notts County manager despite their defeat by Harrogate in Sunday's National League promotion final.

The Magpies lost 3-1 at Wembley, missing out on an immediate return to League Two after relegation in 2019.

Ardley's side were third in the table before the regular season was halted because of coronavirus in March.

Asked if he wanted to manage the club next term, Ardley replied: "I absolutely want to be that man."

The 47-year-old former AFC Wimbledon boss told BBC Radio Nottingham: "I’ve been through a lot pain over the last 18 months to even get to this point, and we’re building something.

"I want to carry that on. I want to try to make that better. People will be disappointed, no one more so than me, but we’ve got a club that’s got its mojo back.

"[The club] has got a little bit of togetherness back, and hopefully we can use that to have a really good go next season."

Ardley 'devastated but proud'

County, the world's oldest professional league club, dropped into non-league for the first time in their history last term and were within one win of going straight back up to the English Football League, of which they were founder members.

But they were well-beaten at Wembley, by a Harrogate side who in turn reached the EFL for the first time.

"I'm devastated," Ardley added. "Too many players who have been magnificent this season didn't quite have their game on.

"I'm not going to have a go at the boys and let it define how well they've done this season.

"They're all devastated, naturally, but I can only reiterate to them how proud I am of what they've achieved.

"We have to move forward now, be stronger, try to bring some fresh people in, strengthen the squad, and we have to try to hit the ground running next season.

"Losing a final at Wembley is one of the worst things ever but we have to use this pain to make sure we move forward."