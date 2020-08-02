Callum Gribbin: Barrow sign ex-Manchester United and Sheffield United midfielder

Callum Gribbin trained with the Manchester United first-team squad as a teenager under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho

League Two newcomers Barrow have signed former Manchester United and Sheffield United youngster Callum Gribbin.

The 21-year-old midfielder came through the junior ranks at Old Trafford before moving to the Blades last summer.

Gribbin, who is yet to make a senior appearance, has agreed an initial one-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months, with the Bluebirds.

Barrow won promotion to the English Football League for 2020-21 after being crowned National League champions.

