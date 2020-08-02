Callum Gribbin: Barrow sign ex-Manchester United and Sheffield United midfielder

  • From the section Barrow
Callum Gribbin
Callum Gribbin trained with the Manchester United first-team squad as a teenager under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho

League Two newcomers Barrow have signed former Manchester United and Sheffield United youngster Callum Gribbin.

The 21-year-old midfielder came through the junior ranks at Old Trafford before moving to the Blades last summer.

Gribbin, who is yet to make a senior appearance, has agreed an initial one-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months, with the Bluebirds.

Barrow won promotion to the English Football League for 2020-21 after being crowned National League champions.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you