Callum Gribbin: Barrow sign ex-Manchester United and Sheffield United midfielder
- From the section Barrow
League Two newcomers Barrow have signed former Manchester United and Sheffield United youngster Callum Gribbin.
The 21-year-old midfielder came through the junior ranks at Old Trafford before moving to the Blades last summer.
Gribbin, who is yet to make a senior appearance, has agreed an initial one-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months, with the Bluebirds.
Barrow won promotion to the English Football League for 2020-21 after being crowned National League champions.
