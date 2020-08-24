England: A look at the uncapped players hoping to make delayed Euro 2020

Jack Grealish, Dean Henderson, Ben White, Kalvin Phillips and Mason Greenwood are just some of the uncapped players dreaming of Euro 2020

The postponement of Euro 2020 by a year could open the door for players who might not have got in the England squad had the tournament taken place as planned this summer.

As we wait for Gareth Southgate to name his first squad of the season on Tuesday, here are 11 uncapped players who will hope to put themselves into contention for next summer's Euros.

Jack Grealish

Aston Villa midfielder Grealish, 24, is still waiting for his first call-up, a full five years after deciding to change his international allegiance from the Republic of Ireland.

The creative schemer enjoyed a productive season in a struggling team last term - with six Premier League goals and eight assists.

Dean Henderson

The Manchester United keeper, 23, had two brilliant seasons on loan with Sheffield United - in their promotion-winning season and then again in the Premier League.

He has not won a senior cap and has never played for his parent club, yet it is conceivable he could be number one for both by next summer.

Bukayo Saka

The 18-year-old is the first teenager since Cesc Fabregas to record 10 assists or more in a season with Arsenal.

If he kicks on from last season's form - with 11 assists and four goals - he could be an outside shot. He will have to hope his versatility counts for and not against him - he has played at left-back, on both wings and as an attacking midfielder.

Phil Foden

Foden, 20, is the most promising player to come through Manchester City's academy in years and is a strong contender to play his way into England's Euro 2020 squad.

The creative midfielder ended the season as a regular in City's first team - with eight goals and nine assists - and is likely to play even more with the departure of David Silva.

Dwight McNeil

Only 10 players reached 10 Premier League assists at a younger age than Dwight McNeil

You have got to be special to break into Sean Dyche's Burnley team as a youngster and 20-year-old McNeil is just that.

A proper old-school winger, McNeil set up six Premier League goals last season - the same amount as Grealish at Villa.

Mason Greenwood

Manchester United striker Greenwood, 18, burst on to the scene last season scoring 17 goals. That is a joint record for a teenager in a season for United, alongside George Best, Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney.

He has pace, skill and the ability to finish with either foot. If Jadon Sancho joins United, Greenwood may find himself out of the first XI but he is still bound to see plenty of action.

Reece James

Reece James lost last season's FA Cup final with Chelsea

Chelsea's 20-year-old James is unfortunate that England are so well stocked at right-back - with Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all playing for some of Europe's top sides.

He needs a season of regular football to have a chance. Promisingly he ended last season in the team as Frank Lampard changed tactics to play Cesar Azpilicueta in a back three.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The 23-year-old Everton striker Calvert-Lewin had the best season of his career without any doubt, scoring 13 goals - although none of them came after the restart.

He will need to kick on - and hope Everton do not bring in a big-name striker - to have any real hope of being in next summer's squad.

Ben White

Neither Ben White nor Kalvin Phillips have ever played for England at any level or in the Premier League, but Gareth Southgate mentioned both as the type of players who could use this extra year to break through

England manager Southgate namechecked Ben White and Kalvin Phillips - both part of Leeds' promotion season - as players who could take advantage of the extra year and play themselves into contention.

Centre-back White, 22, has no Premier League or international experience.

He is back at parent club Brighton now, having played 49 times for Leeds on loan last season. The Seagulls have turned down several bids from Leeds for the defender and say he is part of their long-term plans.

Kalvin Phillips

Like White, midfielder Phillips has also never played in the Premier League or featured for England at any level. Jamaica are also interested in the 24-year-old, who has played 181 times for Leeds.

Jude Bellingham

Birmingham retired Bellingham's shirt number 22 after he left for Dortmund

Midfielder Bellingham, 17, has followed in Jadon Sancho's footsteps by moving to Borussia Dortmund. He has already played 44 senior games - scoring four times - for Birmingham City before his £30m move.

If he hits the ground running - and he has already scored in pre-season - he could be making the jump up from England U17s pretty quickly.