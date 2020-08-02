League of Ireland: Akintunde poised for Candystripes debut against St Pat's Athletic

Derry City manager Declan Devine unveils new signing James Akintunde

Airtricity Premier Division: St Pat's Athletic v Derry City Venue: Richmond Park, Dublin Date: Monday, 3 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City are expected to hand James Akintunde a debut against St Pat's as they seek to bounce back from Friday's defeat by bottom side Sligo Rovers.

The former Maidenhead United striker is now available after serving his Covid-19 quarantine protocol period.

City defender Ally Gilchrist is a doubt for the Richmond Park game because of a calf injury.

Derry sit in seventh place and three points behind St Pat's, who drew 1-1 with champions Dundalk on Friday.

It was a disappointing return to Premier Division action for the Candstripes after the Covid-19 lockdown as they went down 2-0 to a Sligo side which arrived at the Brandywell without a point from four games.

Derry made five signings ahead of the league restart but only Joe Thomson was available to make his debut at the Brandywell on Friday.

Akintunde is set to be the next but Adam Hammill, Ibrahim Meite and Jake Dunwoody remain unavailable as they continue to serve their Covid-19 quarantine protocol period.