Jason Lokilo: Doncaster Rovers sign winger on one-year contract

Jason Lokilo made one appearance during his loan spell with Doncaster last season

Doncaster Rovers have signed winger Jason Lokilo on a one-year contract following his departure from Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old made one appearance during his loan spell with Doncaster last season, helping Rovers beat Wycombe 3-1 in February.

Lokilo's only appearance for Palace came in a League Cup tie against Ipswich in August 2017.

Darren Moore's Doncaster finished ninth in League One in 2019-20.