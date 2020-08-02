Former Chelsea coach Eddie Newton is Trabzonspor's permanent boss

Eddie Newton (second right) was assistant manager when Chelsea won the Champions League in 2012

Former Chelsea midfielder Eddie Newton has been appointed Trabzonspor's permanent manager after winning the Turkish Cup as their caretaker boss.

Newton, 48, won both of his matches in temporary charge and delivered the club's first trophy in a decade when they beat Alanyaspor 2-0 on Wednesday.

He spent eight years as a Chelsea coach and was twice assistant manager.

Newton said after beating Alanyaspor he felt there was more "opportunity" to be a black manager abroad.

There are currently six black or non-white head coaches in the top 92 clubs in England's professional leagues.

After a distinguished playing career with Chelsea, Newton served his apprenticeship in management as an assistant under Roberto di Matteo when the Blues won the Champions League and FA Cup in 2012.

"I've been trying to become a number one for a while and just didn't see it happening [in England]," Newton told Sky Sports after winning the Turkish Cup.

"The fact is that I've moved to another country and it's taken six months to become caretaker manager.

"I've been working in football all my life so that's why I felt there was more opportunity over here, so I had to take the chance.

"Look up and down the league. Not my opinion or anyone's opinion, just look at the facts. There are very few black managers in the league, therefore the numbers don't lie."