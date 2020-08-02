Ex-Cardiff and Wales defender Keith Pontin dies

Former Cardiff City defender Keith Pontin

Former Wales and Cardiff City defender Keith Pontin has died aged 64.

Pontin, from Pontyclun, made 193 league appearances for Cardiff between 1976 and 1983.

He won two Wales caps, making his debut in the famous 4-1 win over England in 1980.

"It is with great sadness that the club has learned of the passing of former Bluebird Keith Pontin," Cardiff said in a statement released on social media.

Pontin had been diagnosed with dementia in 2016, when aged 59.

In a BBC Wales interview two years later his family said they believed the condition was caused by years of heading the ball.

Pontin came through Cardiff's youth ranks before making his senior debut in 1976.

He played for the club in the second tier for six seasons until they were relegated in 1981-82.

He joined Merthyr Tydfil in 1983 and later played for Barry Town.