Championship play-offs quiz: Test your knowledge of previous finals

A place in next season's Premier League is at stake on Tuesday, when Brentford take on Fulham at Wembley in the Championship play-off final.

Both sides won semi-finals against Welsh opposition; with the Bees overturning a first-leg deficit to beat Swansea in the final game at their Griffin Park home.

The Whites, meanwhile, were left hanging on as they overcame Cardiff, despite winning the first meeting at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Now the two west London rivals stand 90 minutes from the top flight, with Brentford bidding to play in the top tier for the first time in 73 years and Fulham eyeing an instant return following relegation last season.

There have been some thrilling second-tier play-off finals down the years, so take a trip down memory lane and test your knowledge with our quiz. Good luck!