Bailey Wright: Sunderland sign Australia defender after Bristol City exit
- From the section Sunderland
Sunderland have signed Australia international defender Bailey Wright after his departure from Bristol City.
The 28-year-old, who played five games while on loan with Sunderland last season, has signed a two-year contract with the League One club.
Wright's three-and-a-half-year spell with City ended when his contract expired at the end of June.
He is Sunderland's second summer signing after ex-Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien joined on Thursday.