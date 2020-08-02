Bailey Wright: Sunderland sign Australia defender after Bristol City exit

From the section

Sunderland kept clean sheets in four of the five games in which Bailey Wright appeared during his loan spell last season

Sunderland have signed Australia international defender Bailey Wright after his departure from Bristol City.

The 28-year-old, who played five games while on loan with Sunderland last season, has signed a two-year contract with the League One club.

Wright's three-and-a-half-year spell with City ended when his contract expired at the end of June.

He is Sunderland's second summer signing after ex-Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien joined on Thursday.