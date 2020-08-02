Aaron Hickey: Bayern Munich, Bologna & Aston Villa chasing Hearts kid

Aaron Hickey impressed for Hearts despite their relegation last season

Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey is attracting interest from clubs across Europe, including Bayern Munich, Aston Villa and Bologna.

The 18-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Tynecastle, with Hearts valuing him at £1.5m.

Serie A side Bologna have agreed to meet the asking price, and Hickey has visited the Italian club already.

The Scotland under-17 international is travelling to Munich next week for a tour of the facilities.

Championship club Sheffield Wednesday are also interested in signing Hickey, while Celtic have been asked to be kept informed of bids from elsewhere.

Hearts were relegated from the Scottish Premiership last season, and begin their Championship campaign in October.