Olufela Olomola: Scunthorpe United investigate racist comments aimed at forward

Olufela Olomola scored six goals in 33 appearances on loan at Carlisle last season

Scunthorpe United are investigating "disgusting" social media comments about forward Olufela Olomola.

The 22-year-old shared a screen shot on Twitter of a Facebook post made on one of the club's supporters' pages referencing the colour of his skin.

The post has been removed and condemned by fans, with United saying they "will deal with those responsible".

"We stand with Olufela Olomola and anybody who has to suffer racism in any shape or form," the club said.

The post did not mention Olomola by name but referenced the colour of his skin when discussing if he should be given a chance with the Iron after spending last season on loan with Carlisle.

A further post from the same account said they would "boo very loudly" if Scunthorpe players were to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement by taking a knee when the club returns to action.

"They aren't views shared by the club, and we will investigate and deal with those responsible," Scunthorpe said in a statement.

"There is no excuse or justification for this disgusting behaviour."

Olomola is the latest footballer in England to highlight racism on social media, with Borussia Dortmund-bound Birmingham teenager Jude Bellingham and Sheffield United's David McGoldrick among players targeted for abuse in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, a 12-year-old was arrested by police investigating racist messages sent to Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha on social media.