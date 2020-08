Harry Davis: Morecambe sign former Grimsby Town defender on one-year deal

From the section

Harry Davis made 26 appearances for Grimsby in the curtailed 2019-20 season

Morecambe have signed free agent defender Harry Davis on a one-year contract.

The 28-year-old joins Derek Adams' League Two side after being released by Grimsby at the end of the curtailed 2019-20 season.

Davis, who started his career with Crewe, made 64 appearances in two seasons with Grimsby after joining from Scottish side St Mirren.

Adams said Davis brings "experience" and a "physical presence" with him.

