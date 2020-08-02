FA Cup final on BBC sets viewing record for 2019-20 season with 8.2m
-
- From the section Football
Arsenal's victory over Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final was the most-watched football match of the season.
The BBC's coverage from Wembley Stadium was watched by a peak of 8.2m across all platforms, representing a 46.1% audience share.
It eclipses the 7.2m for last month's semi-final at Wembley between Manchester United and Chelsea.
The top eight matches watched on TV in the 2019-20 season were all on the BBC, the top seven being in the FA Cup.
Most-watched football fixtures of 2019-2020:
FA Cup final: Arsenal v Chelsea 8.2m* (BBC)
FA Cup semi-final: Manchester United v Chelsea 7.3m* (BBC)
FA Cup: Liverpool v Everton 7.2m* (BBC)
FA Cup: Chelsea v Liverpool 6.8m* (BBC)
FA Cup: Norwich City v Manchester United 6.4m* (BBC)
FA Cup: Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool 6.1m* (BBC)
FA Cup: Arsenal v Leeds United 6m* (BBC)
Premier League: Southampton v Manchester City 5.7m* (BBC)
Premier League: Everton v Liverpool 5.5m (Sky)
*5min peak across all BBC platforms including BARB data