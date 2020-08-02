Vakoun Issouf Bayo: St Mirren talk to Celtic about Ivorian striker

Vakoun Issouf Bayo has only started two games for Celtic

St Mirren want to sign Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo on a loan deal.

Manager Jim Goodwin tried to bring the Ivorian forward to Paisley at the end of the January transfer window.

However, as he searches for further attacking options, Goodwin has resumed talks in an attempt to convince Celtic to release the 23-year-old on loan.

Bayo has struggled for game time since his move from Slovakian club Dunajská Streda in January 2019, scoring four times in 17 appearances.

He is behind Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths and Patryk Klimala in the pecking order.

St Mirren started the season with a 1-0 win over Livingston and have added several defensive recruits.

Goodwin now wants more options up front and better "ball retention" from his creative players.