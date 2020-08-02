Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Bologna, Bayern, Aston Villa, Hearts, Hickey, Toney, Edouard, Nsame

Serie A club Bologna lead the race to sign Hearts' £1.5m-rated left-back Aaron Hickey, but Aston Villa have also joined the others interested in the 18-year-old, along with Bayern Munich. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic's £5m bid for Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney, but the 24-year-old will consider a move to Scotland in the coming days only if fellow suitors Brentford lose their Premier League play-off with Fulham on Tuesday. (Scotland On Sunday)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has confirmed the Scottish champions remain in contract talks with Odsonne Edouard as they aim to keep their star striker for their push to win a 10th consecutive title. (Herald On Sunday)

Manager Neil Lennon admits Celtic must be prepared for the day Odsonne Edouard leaves the Glasgow club despite the French striker having two years remaining on his current contract. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Steven Gerrard says Young Boys' Jean-Pierre Nsame is not someone Rangers should be linked with amid speculation over the manager's search for a new striker. (The National)

Centre-half Leon Balogun was unhappy with a challenge from Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna at Pittodrie that left the Rangers debutant requiring medical attention on a head knock after colliding with a post. (The National)

Only England, Spain, Germany, Italy and Portugal have racked up more country coefficient points in European competition during 2019-20 than Scotland, which had fewer teams competing than those above it. (Glasgow Evening Times)