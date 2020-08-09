Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock16:30Celtic
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Celtic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian22006246
2Ross County22002026
3Dundee Utd21102114
4Celtic11005143
5Rangers11001013
6St Mirren11001013
7St Johnstone10101101
8Kilmarnock100112-10
9Aberdeen100101-10
10Motherwell200202-20
11Livingston200215-40
12Hamilton200216-50
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you