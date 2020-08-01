Ronan Hale: Larne sign striker from St Pat's Athletic

Ronan Hale celebrates scoring for Crusaders during his brief spell at Seaview

Former Birmingham City and Crusaders forward Ronan Hale has joined Larne from St Patrick's Athletic.

The Republic of Ireland U21 player spent two years with Birmingham, which included a loan move to Derry City.

Crusaders signed Hale in January 2019 before he move to League of Ireland side St Pat's last summer.

"Larne are a passing team and I think that suits me - when you look at the facilities and those being built it's a team on the up ," said Hale.

"I spoke to Tomas Cosgrove and Marty Donnelly and they've told me this is the place to be, with the full-time environment in place," the 21-year-old told the club website.

"There were a couple of clubs interested, but I need to be training every day and hopefully that will make me a better player.

"During lockdown it was hard without training everyday and I'm just glad to get everything sorted and know where my future lies."