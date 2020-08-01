Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth by mutual consent after relegation

Breaking news

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has left the club by mutual consent after their relegation from the Premier League.

The 42-year-old led the Cherries in more than 450 games across two spells spanning more than a decade.

Howe, who departs after talking to Bournemouth officials on Saturday, said he believes it is "the right time for the club to have a change".

Bournemouth's five-year stay in the top flight ended despite a 3-1 win at Everton on the final day of the season.

More to follow

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you