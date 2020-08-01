Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth by mutual consent after relegation

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has left the club by mutual consent after their relegation from the Premier League.

The 42-year-old led the Cherries in more than 450 games across two spells spanning more than a decade.

Howe, who departs after talking to Bournemouth officials on Saturday, said he believes it is "the right time for the club to have a change".

Bournemouth's five-year stay in the top flight ended despite a 3-1 win at Everton on the final day of the season.

