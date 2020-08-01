Lewis Freestone & West Brom's Finn Azaz join Cheltenham Town

Finn Azaz has appeared for West Brom in the Leasing.com Trophy

Cheltenham Town have signed young West Bromwich Albion midfielder Finn Azaz and ex-Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Freestone.

Birmingham-born Azaz, 19, has joined the League Two club on loan, while the terms of 20-year-old Freestone's signing have not been revealed.

The ex-Peterborough man was without a club after leaving Brighton following a season in their under-23 squad.

Cheltenham's first summer signing was striker Andy Williams on Wednesday.

Azaz, who has been attached to Albion since the age of nine, has never made a first-team appearance for the Baggies, but has made six Leasing.com Trophy appearances for their under-21s.

Freestone, who made the first of his eight League One appearances for Peterborough in April 2017, has since spent time in non-league with Cambridge City, St Albans City, Guiseley, Nuneaton Borough and Bedford Town. He moved to Brighton last summer following his release by Posh.

