Altrincham & Weymouth promoted to National League

The National League North promotion final was Boston's last-ever game at their York Street home

Altrincham and Weymouth sealed returns to the National League with narrow wins in Saturday's pair of promotion finals.

Weymouth beat Dartford 3-0 on penalties after 90 minutes of the National League South promotion final ended goalless.

Dan Mooney's second-half goal saw Altrincham edge out hosts Boston 1-0 in the National League North decider.

The National League play-offs culminate on Sunday as Notts County and Harrogate Town meet at Wembley with promotion to the English Football League at stake.

Weymouth achieved back-to-back promotions with a surreal shootout victory that featured just six penalties as they capitalised on Dartford's failure to score any of their opening three spot-kicks.

The Terras, who finished third in the regular season table, return to the National League for the first time since 2009.

Altrincham, meanwhile, secured a second promotion in three seasons at the expense of Boston, who were playing their final game at their York Street home before moving to a new stadium.