Ciro Immobile: Lazio striker wins Serie A Golden Boot and European Golden Shoe
Lazio striker Ciro Immobile won the Serie A Golden Boot and European Golden Shoe as he matched Gonzalo Higuain's record of 36 goals in an Italian top-flight season.
The 30-year-old scored in Lazio's 3-1 defeat by Napoli on the final day as his side finished fourth.
Fabian Ruiz put Napoli ahead before Immobile equalised from close range.
Lorenzo Insigne's penalty and Matteo Politano's late goal were enough for Gennaro Gattuso's side to win.
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo - who was rested on the final day - was Serie A's second top scorer with 31 goals, with Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku on 23.
The European Golden Shoe rewards the top scorer across every European top-flight, with goals weighted by the quality of league.
Immobile finished two goals clear of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, with Ronaldo third.
It was his third Serie A Golden Boot - winning in 2013-14 with 22 goals and sharing with Mauro Icardi on 29 in 2017-18.
This is the first time since 2006-07, when Roma's Francesco Totti won, that the Golden Shoe has not been won or shared by a La Liga player.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi had won the past three but only scored 25 this time - which was still enough to be La Liga top scorer.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25Ospina
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 44Manolas
- 26KoulibalyBooked at 15mins
- 6Mário RuiBooked at 69minsSubstituted forGhoulamat 78'minutes
- 8Ruiz
- 68LobotkaSubstituted forDemmeat 79'minutes
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forPolitanoat 85'minutes
- 7CallejónSubstituted forLozanoat 79'minutes
- 14Mertens
- 24InsigneSubstituted forElmasat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Demme
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 11Lozano
- 12Elmas
- 13Luperto
- 19Maksimovic
- 21Politano
- 23Hysaj
- 27Karnezis
- 31Ghoulam
- 34Younes
- 99Milik
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 4Gabarrón GilSubstituted forVavroat 63'minutes
- 3Ramos Marchi
- 33AcerbiSubstituted forJacinto Quissangaat 63'minutes
- 29LazzariSubstituted forJ Lukakuat 83'minutes
- 21Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 90mins
- 16ParoloSubstituted forPomilio Lima da Silvaat 87'minutes
- 10Romero Alconchel
- 77Marusic
- 17ImmobileBooked at 69mins
- 11CorreaSubstituted forAdekanyeat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 5J Lukaku
- 8Anderson
- 13Armini
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 20Caicedo
- 22Rodríguez Menéndez
- 23Guerrieri
- 24Proto
- 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
- 32Cataldi
- 34Adekanye
- 93Vavro
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 3, Lazio 1.
Booking
Eljif Elmas (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 3, Lazio 1. Matteo Politano (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Post update
Offside, Napoli. Kalidou Koulibaly tries a through ball, but Hirving Lozano is caught offside.
Post update
Hirving Lozano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
Post update
Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Matteo Politano.
Post update
Matteo Politano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bastos (Lazio).
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. André Anderson replaces Marco Parolo.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Bobby Adekanye replaces Joaquín Correa.
Post update
Foul by Hirving Lozano (Napoli).
Post update
Luiz Felipe (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Matteo Politano replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Eljif Elmas replaces Lorenzo Insigne because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Diego Demme (Napoli).