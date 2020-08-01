Italian Serie A
Napoli3Lazio1

Ciro Immobile: Lazio striker wins Serie A Golden Boot and European Golden Shoe

Ciro Immobile
Ciro Immobile has won or shared the Serie A Golden Boot three times

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile won the Serie A Golden Boot and European Golden Shoe as he matched Gonzalo Higuain's record of 36 goals in an Italian top-flight season.

The 30-year-old scored in Lazio's 3-1 defeat by Napoli on the final day as his side finished fourth.

Fabian Ruiz put Napoli ahead before Immobile equalised from close range.

Lorenzo Insigne's penalty and Matteo Politano's late goal were enough for Gennaro Gattuso's side to win.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo - who was rested on the final day - was Serie A's second top scorer with 31 goals, with Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku on 23.

The European Golden Shoe rewards the top scorer across every European top-flight, with goals weighted by the quality of league.

Immobile finished two goals clear of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, with Ronaldo third.

It was his third Serie A Golden Boot - winning in 2013-14 with 22 goals and sharing with Mauro Icardi on 29 in 2017-18.

This is the first time since 2006-07, when Roma's Francesco Totti won, that the Golden Shoe has not been won or shared by a La Liga player.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi had won the past three but only scored 25 this time - which was still enough to be La Liga top scorer.

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 25Ospina
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 44Manolas
  • 26KoulibalyBooked at 15mins
  • 6Mário RuiBooked at 69minsSubstituted forGhoulamat 78'minutes
  • 8Ruiz
  • 68LobotkaSubstituted forDemmeat 79'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forPolitanoat 85'minutes
  • 7CallejónSubstituted forLozanoat 79'minutes
  • 14Mertens
  • 24InsigneSubstituted forElmasat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 11Lozano
  • 12Elmas
  • 13Luperto
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 21Politano
  • 23Hysaj
  • 27Karnezis
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 34Younes
  • 99Milik

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 4Gabarrón GilSubstituted forVavroat 63'minutes
  • 3Ramos Marchi
  • 33AcerbiSubstituted forJacinto Quissangaat 63'minutes
  • 29LazzariSubstituted forJ Lukakuat 83'minutes
  • 21Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 90mins
  • 16ParoloSubstituted forPomilio Lima da Silvaat 87'minutes
  • 10Romero Alconchel
  • 77Marusic
  • 17ImmobileBooked at 69mins
  • 11CorreaSubstituted forAdekanyeat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5J Lukaku
  • 8Anderson
  • 13Armini
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 20Caicedo
  • 22Rodríguez Menéndez
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 24Proto
  • 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
  • 32Cataldi
  • 34Adekanye
  • 93Vavro
Referee:
Gianpaolo Calvarese

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 3, Lazio 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 3, Lazio 1.

  3. Booking

    Eljif Elmas (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Napoli 3, Lazio 1. Matteo Politano (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Napoli. Kalidou Koulibaly tries a through ball, but Hirving Lozano is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Hirving Lozano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Matteo Politano.

  11. Post update

    Matteo Politano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Bastos (Lazio).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Lazio. André Anderson replaces Marco Parolo.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Lazio. Bobby Adekanye replaces Joaquín Correa.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Hirving Lozano (Napoli).

  16. Post update

    Luiz Felipe (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Matteo Politano replaces Piotr Zielinski.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Eljif Elmas replaces Lorenzo Insigne because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Diego Demme (Napoli).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st August 2020

  • NapoliNapoli3LazioLazio1
  • BresciaBrescia1SampdoriaSampdoria1
  • AtalantaAtalanta0Inter MilanInter Milan2
  • JuventusJuventus1RomaRoma3
  • AC MilanAC Milan3CagliariCagliari0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus38265776433383
2Inter Milan382410481364582
3Atalanta38239698485078
4Lazio38246879423778
5Roma382171077512670
6AC Milan381991063461766
7Napoli381881261501162
8Sassuolo37149146962751
9Hellas Verona371213124748-149
10Fiorentina371113134847146
11Parma37137175254-246
12Bologna371210155164-1346
13Cagliari381112155256-445
14Udinese37119173651-1542
15Sampdoria38126204865-1742
16Torino37116204567-2239
17Genoa3799194473-2936
18Lecce3798204981-3235
19Brescia3867253579-4425
20SPAL3755272674-4820
View full Italian Serie A table

