Ciro Immobile: Lazio striker wins Serie A Golden Boot and European Golden Shoe

Ciro Immobile has won or shared the Serie A Golden Boot three times

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile won the Serie A Golden Boot and European Golden Shoe as he matched Gonzalo Higuain's record of 36 goals in an Italian top-flight season.

The 30-year-old scored in Lazio's 3-1 defeat by Napoli on the final day as his side finished fourth.

Fabian Ruiz put Napoli ahead before Immobile equalised from close range.

Lorenzo Insigne's penalty and Matteo Politano's late goal were enough for Gennaro Gattuso's side to win.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo - who was rested on the final day - was Serie A's second top scorer with 31 goals, with Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku on 23.

The European Golden Shoe rewards the top scorer across every European top-flight, with goals weighted by the quality of league.

Immobile finished two goals clear of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, with Ronaldo third.

It was his third Serie A Golden Boot - winning in 2013-14 with 22 goals and sharing with Mauro Icardi on 29 in 2017-18.

This is the first time since 2006-07, when Roma's Francesco Totti won, that the Golden Shoe has not been won or shared by a La Liga player.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi had won the past three but only scored 25 this time - which was still enough to be La Liga top scorer.