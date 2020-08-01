Italian Serie A
Juventus 1-3 Roma: Juve lose Serie A home game for first time since 2018

Nikola Kalinic scores for Roma
Roma are the first team to win a Serie A match at Juventus since Maurizio Sarri's Napoli on 22 April 2018

Champions Juventus suffered a first Serie A home defeat in 40 matches, losing to Roma as they only finished one point clear of Inter Milan.

Juve secured a ninth consecutive title with two games to go, but end the domestic campaign with only two wins in their final eight games.

Gonzalo Higuain gave Maurizio Sarri's side the lead but Nikola Kalinic headed Roma level before Diego Perotti scored twice to give them the win.

Inter beat Atalanta 2-0 to come second.

Antonio Conte's Inter were deserved winners with Danilo D'Ambrosio heading them ahead after 50 seconds, before Ashley Young's excellent curling effort after cutting in from the left wing.

This is the first time Inter have finished second since 2010-11 - and also marks the first time the top two in Serie A were separated by just one point since 2001-02.

Atalanta failed to score for just the third time in Serie A this season, but finished on 98 goals - the highest total by any team in the Italian top flight in 68 years.

Elsewhere, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, became the oldest player to score 10 goals in a Serie A season as AC Milan beat Cagliari 3-0.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1SzczesnySubstituted forPinsoglioat 72'minutes
  • 13Danilo
  • 24RuganiBooked at 21mins
  • 19BonucciSubstituted forDemiralat 51'minutes
  • 47Frabotta
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forRamseyat 51'minutes
  • 38Muratore
  • 14Matuidi
  • 33BernardeschiSubstituted forOlivieriat 72'minutes
  • 21HiguaínSubstituted forVrioniat 79'minutes
  • 46Zanimacchia

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 8Ramsey
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 28Demiral
  • 30Bentancur
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 35Olivieri
  • 42de Oliveira Andrade
  • 43Peeters
  • 44Vrioni
  • 77Buffon

Roma

  • 63Cerantola Fuzato
  • 20FazioBooked at 90mins
  • 6SmallingBooked at 40mins
  • 41Ibañez da SilvaSubstituted forNunes Jesusat 56'minutes
  • 2Zappacosta
  • 4CristanteBooked at 54minsSubstituted forSantonat 56'minutes
  • 14Villar
  • 61CalafioriSubstituted forda Silva Peresat 60'minutes
  • 22ZanioloSubstituted forÜnderat 56'minutes
  • 8PerottiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKluivertat 73'minutes
  • 19N Kalinic

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 9Dzeko
  • 11Kolarov
  • 13López
  • 15Cetin
  • 17Ünder
  • 18Santon
  • 31Pérez
  • 33da Silva Peres
  • 42Diawara
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 99Kluivert
Referee:
Gianluca Rocchi

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 1, Roma 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Roma 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Bruno Peres.

  4. Booking

    Federico Fazio (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Simone Muratore (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Federico Fazio (Roma).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Chris Smalling.

  8. Post update

    Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Justin Kluivert (Roma).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Olivieri (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Simone Muratore.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Frabotta (Juventus).

  12. Post update

    Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Marco Olivieri (Juventus).

  15. Post update

    Gonzalo Villar (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Federico Fazio.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nikola Kalinic (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder following a fast break.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Marco Olivieri (Juventus).

  20. Post update

    Davide Santon (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st August 2020

  • NapoliNapoli3LazioLazio1
  • BresciaBrescia1SampdoriaSampdoria1
  • AtalantaAtalanta0Inter MilanInter Milan2
  • JuventusJuventus1RomaRoma3
  • AC MilanAC Milan3CagliariCagliari0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus38265776433383
2Inter Milan382410481364582
3Atalanta38239698485078
4Lazio38246879423778
5Roma382171077512670
6AC Milan381991063461766
7Napoli381881261501162
8Sassuolo37149146962751
9Hellas Verona371213124748-149
10Fiorentina371113134847146
11Parma37137175254-246
12Bologna371210155164-1346
13Cagliari381112155256-445
14Udinese37119173651-1542
15Sampdoria38126204865-1742
16Torino37116204567-2239
17Genoa3799194473-2936
18Lecce3798204981-3235
19Brescia3867253579-4425
20SPAL3755272674-4820
View full Italian Serie A table

