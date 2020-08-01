Match ends, Juventus 1, Roma 3.
Juventus 1-3 Roma: Juve lose Serie A home game for first time since 2018
Champions Juventus suffered a first Serie A home defeat in 40 matches, losing to Roma as they only finished one point clear of Inter Milan.
Juve secured a ninth consecutive title with two games to go, but end the domestic campaign with only two wins in their final eight games.
Gonzalo Higuain gave Maurizio Sarri's side the lead but Nikola Kalinic headed Roma level before Diego Perotti scored twice to give them the win.
Inter beat Atalanta 2-0 to come second.
Antonio Conte's Inter were deserved winners with Danilo D'Ambrosio heading them ahead after 50 seconds, before Ashley Young's excellent curling effort after cutting in from the left wing.
This is the first time Inter have finished second since 2010-11 - and also marks the first time the top two in Serie A were separated by just one point since 2001-02.
Atalanta failed to score for just the third time in Serie A this season, but finished on 98 goals - the highest total by any team in the Italian top flight in 68 years.
Elsewhere, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, became the oldest player to score 10 goals in a Serie A season as AC Milan beat Cagliari 3-0.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1SzczesnySubstituted forPinsoglioat 72'minutes
- 13Danilo
- 24RuganiBooked at 21mins
- 19BonucciSubstituted forDemiralat 51'minutes
- 47Frabotta
- 25RabiotSubstituted forRamseyat 51'minutes
- 38Muratore
- 14Matuidi
- 33BernardeschiSubstituted forOlivieriat 72'minutes
- 21HiguaínSubstituted forVrioniat 79'minutes
- 46Zanimacchia
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 8Ramsey
- 12Lobo Silva
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 28Demiral
- 30Bentancur
- 31Pinsoglio
- 35Olivieri
- 42de Oliveira Andrade
- 43Peeters
- 44Vrioni
- 77Buffon
Roma
- 63Cerantola Fuzato
- 20FazioBooked at 90mins
- 6SmallingBooked at 40mins
- 41Ibañez da SilvaSubstituted forNunes Jesusat 56'minutes
- 2Zappacosta
- 4CristanteBooked at 54minsSubstituted forSantonat 56'minutes
- 14Villar
- 61CalafioriSubstituted forda Silva Peresat 60'minutes
- 22ZanioloSubstituted forÜnderat 56'minutes
- 8PerottiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKluivertat 73'minutes
- 19N Kalinic
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 9Dzeko
- 11Kolarov
- 13López
- 15Cetin
- 17Ünder
- 18Santon
- 31Pérez
- 33da Silva Peres
- 42Diawara
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 99Kluivert
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Roma 3.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Bruno Peres.
Booking
Federico Fazio (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Simone Muratore (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Federico Fazio (Roma).
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
Post update
Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Justin Kluivert (Roma).
Post update
Attempt saved. Marco Olivieri (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Simone Muratore.
Post update
Foul by Gianluca Frabotta (Juventus).
Post update
Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Marco Olivieri (Juventus).
Post update
Gonzalo Villar (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Federico Fazio.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nikola Kalinic (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Marco Olivieri (Juventus).
Post update
Davide Santon (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.