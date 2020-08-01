Harry Kewell: Oldham Athletic name ex-Liverpool & Leeds United winger as new boss

Oldham Athletic have appointed former Liverpool and Leeds United winger Harry Kewell as their new head coach.

The 41-year-old replaces Dino Maamria, who was sacked by the Latics on Friday.

Kewell, 41, has previously managed in League Two with Crawley Town and Notts County but was sacked by the Magpies in November 2018 after just 10 weeks.

"The one thing I think this club does need is stability and if we can get that then we can start to grow things," said the ex-Australia international.

"We've got to get back to the basics and we're having a 'clean slate' here now.

"I think the fans, myself, the owner, everybody wants to start seeing this club progress because we all believe that there's big potential."

More to follow.