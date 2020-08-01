Mikael Mandron: Crewe Alexandra sign Gillingham striker

Mikael Mandron scored six goals in 28 appearances for Gillingham in 2019-20

Crewe Alexandra have signed striker Mikael Mandron on a one-year contract following his exit from Gillingham.

Mandron, 25, becomes promoted Crewe's second summer signing following the arrival of fellow striker Offrande Zanzala from Accrington Stanley.

The 6ft 3in Frenchman has spent the last decade in England since first joining Sunderland's Academy in 2011.

After five years on Sunderland's books, he left in 2016 to sign for non-league Eastleigh.

He was then sold to Wigan Athletic in January 2017 for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal, but played just three times before moving on to Colchester that summer.

After two seasons at Colchester United he moved on to Gillingham on a one-year deal in July 2019 but opted to move at the termination of that contract.

He has scored 35 goals in seven full seasons in English football since his Sunderland debut as a late substitute in a 6-1 defeat at Aston Villa in April 2013.

Crewe's promotion as League Two runners-up under David Artell in June, after the final table was decided on a point-per-game basis, lifted the Alex back to third tier football for the first time in four years.

