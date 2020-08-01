Troy Parrott: Millwall sign Tottenham Hotspur’s teenage striker on season-long loan

Troy Parrott signed a new three-and-half-year contract with Tottenham in February

Millwall have made their second summer signing by bringing in teenage striker Troy Parrott from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan.

Once-capped Republic of Ireland international Parrott follows their loan signing of Stoke City's Ryan Woods earlier in the week.

Dublin-born Parrott, 18, has been capped by his country at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 level.

He made his full international debut in a friendly against New Zealand in 2019.

Parrott has made two first-team appearances for Spurs, with whom he signed a new three-and-half-year contract in February.

He made his Spurs debut at the age of 17 years and 214 days against Colchester United in the EFL Cup under Mauricio Pochettino in September 2019, then his Premier League debut three months later under Jose Mourinho in a 5-0 win over Burnley.

Millwall finished eighth in the Championship in the 2019-20 season under Gary Rowett, missing out on the play-offs by just two points.

