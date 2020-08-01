Callum Camps: Fleetwood Town sign Rochdale midfielder

From the section

Callum Camps was in the Rochdale team beaten twice by Fleetwood last season

Fleetwood Town have signed midfielder Callum Camps on a two-year deal following his departure from Rochdale.

The 24-year-old made 201 league appearances during a seven-year spell with Dale, scoring 25 times - including eight during the 2019-20 season.

The Stockport-born player has also represented Northern Ireland at under-21 level.

Fleetwood say he "met a number of clubs" after his deal at Rochdale expired before opting to join them.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.