Callum Camps: Fleetwood Town sign Rochdale midfielder

Callum Camps
Callum Camps was in the Rochdale team beaten twice by Fleetwood last season

Fleetwood Town have signed midfielder Callum Camps on a two-year deal following his departure from Rochdale.

The 24-year-old made 201 league appearances during a seven-year spell with Dale, scoring 25 times - including eight during the 2019-20 season.

The Stockport-born player has also represented Northern Ireland at under-21 level.

Fleetwood say he "met a number of clubs" after his deal at Rochdale expired before opting to join them.

