Stephen Hendrie: Morecambe sign Scottish defender on one-year deal

Stephen Hendrie in action for Southend
Stephen Hendrie spent last season with Scottish side Kilmarnock

Morecambe have signed former Scotland Under-21 defender Stephen Hendrie on a one-year contract.

Left-back Hendrie, 25, joined West Ham United from Hamilton Academical in 2015, having helped the Accies achieve promotion to Scotland's top flight, but did not play a game for the Hammers.

He has since spent time with Blackburn, Southend, Motherwell and Kilmarnock.

"Stephen has a lot of experience at a good level," said Shrimps manager Derek Adams.

"He will give us competition in our defence and will strengthen us on the left-hand side of the pitch. He is a good fit for us.''

