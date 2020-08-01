Stephen Hendrie: Morecambe sign Scottish defender on one-year deal

Stephen Hendrie spent last season with Scottish side Kilmarnock

Morecambe have signed former Scotland Under-21 defender Stephen Hendrie on a one-year contract.

Left-back Hendrie, 25, joined West Ham United from Hamilton Academical in 2015, having helped the Accies achieve promotion to Scotland's top flight, but did not play a game for the Hammers.

He has since spent time with Blackburn, Southend, Motherwell and Kilmarnock.

"Stephen has a lot of experience at a good level," said Shrimps manager Derek Adams.

"He will give us competition in our defence and will strengthen us on the left-hand side of the pitch. He is a good fit for us.''

