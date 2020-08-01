Tyler Frost: Crawley Town sign Reading midfielder on two-year deal
Crawley Town have signed midfielder Tyler Frost on a two-year contract following his release by Reading.
The 21-year-old never made a senior appearance for the Royals, but did play seven times during a loan spell with Havant & Waterlooville during the 2018-19 campaign.
"He spent three-four weeks training with us before lockdown," said Crawley head coach Jon Yems.
"He did well with us while at training. He could be a good addition."
