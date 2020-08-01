Liam Gordon: Bolton Wanderers sign Dagenham & Redbridge defender

Liam Gordon's last league goal was in a 4-4 draw against Boreham Wood on 5 January 2019

Bolton Wanderers have signed Dagenham & Redbridge defender Liam Gordon on a two-year contract.

The 21-year-old, who has won five international caps for Guyana, scored three goals in 50 league appearances for the Daggers having been a youth player with Championship side Fulham.

"We are delighted to have brought in Liam, who is a player I kept an eye on last season in the National League," said Bolton boss Ian Evatt.

"He is extremely quick."

