Liam Gordon: Bolton Wanderers sign Dagenham & Redbridge defender
Bolton Wanderers have signed Dagenham & Redbridge defender Liam Gordon on a two-year contract.
The 21-year-old, who has won five international caps for Guyana, scored three goals in 50 league appearances for the Daggers having been a youth player with Championship side Fulham.
"We are delighted to have brought in Liam, who is a player I kept an eye on last season in the National League," said Bolton boss Ian Evatt.
"He is extremely quick."
