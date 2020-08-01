Sheffield United's Chris Basham signs new deal with Blades until 2022

Chris Basham joined Sheffield United when the club were in League One in 2014

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has signed a new contract with the club until the summer of 2022.

The Blades' longest-serving player has made almost 300 appearances since arriving from Blackpool in 2014.

Basham, 32, started every Premier League game last season and was named Sheffield United's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year.

"I'm looking forward to the future, working with the manager and helping pushing the club on further," he said.

"We're all striving for the same thing, starting with the manager and throughout the club, we all have the same ambitions and same goals."