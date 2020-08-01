Scottish Premiership: Celtic will win title, according to you

Table

Celtic will win a historic 10th Scottish title in a row, according to 70% of you who completed our Scottish Premiership predictor.

Around 35,000 submitted a table, with Rangers the choice of 26% of voters, and Aberdeen in third with 2%.

Hibernian were the choice of 32% to finish fourth, with Motherwell next.

Kilmarnock, Livingston, St Johnstone, Dundee United, Ross County and St Mirren followed, with Hamilton Academical favourites for relegation.

However, the voting was not quite as clear cut for the bottom spot, with 36% going for Accies, 25% for St Mirren and 18% for County.

How will this season's Scottish Premiership finish? Rank all 12 teams, then share.

