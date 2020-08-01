Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Fletcher, Shved, Kamberi, Jones

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has refused to rule out the signing of Scotland striker Steven Fletcher as he looks to bolster his attacking options for the coming season and admitted he is an admirer of the 33-year-old whose contract has ended with Sheffield Wednesday. (The National)

Signing another top-class striker is a priority for manager Neil Lennon at Celtic, who have been pursuing Peterborough United's Ivan Toney and West Ham United's Albian Ajeti and have Scotland striker Steven Fletcher offering his services after leaving Sheffield Wednesday. (Daily Record)

Celtic are weighing up interest from clubs in Belgium, Netherlands and Portugal as they look to send out-of-favour Marian Shved on loan, but the Ukraine winger will not be returning for a third spell with former club Karpaty Lviv. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists that, despite reports suggesting he had told Jordan Jones he is free to leave Ibrox, the Northern Ireland winger could still be part of his plans this season if he can force his way into the side. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers have signed forward Tony Weston for an undisclosed fee from Blackpool, with the 16-year-old initially joining the Ibrox club's academy. (The Herald)

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says Florian Kamberi's future is no closer to being resolved, with the striker being left in the cold during close season after his return from last season's loan to Rangers and being told he can move on permanently. (Edinburgh Evening News)

English defender Jack Fitzwater says he turned his back on the opportunity to fight for a starting place with West Bromwich Albion after their promotion to England's Premier League in order to join Livingston. (Daily Record)

Uganda coach Johnathan McKinstry plans to use Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu as part of his attempt to qualify the country for the World Cup finals for the first time. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster has urged fans to stick to social distancing rules in order to stave off the risk of Scottish football being plunged back into lockdown. (The Scotsman)