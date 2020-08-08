Livingston v Hibernian
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Hibernian
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Ross County
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|St Mirren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|Dundee Utd
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|St Johnstone
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Kilmarnock
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|9
|Aberdeen
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|10
|Livingston
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|11
|Motherwell
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|12
|Hamilton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
