Scottish Premiership
Livingston15:00Hibernian
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Hibernian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic11005143
2Hibernian11002113
3Rangers11001013
4Ross County11001013
5St Mirren11001013
6Dundee Utd10101101
7St Johnstone10101101
8Kilmarnock100112-10
9Aberdeen100101-10
10Livingston100101-10
11Motherwell100101-10
12Hamilton100115-40
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you