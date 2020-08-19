St Johnstone v Aberdeen

Jonny Hayes is one of four Aberdeen players returning to training this week after a period of self-isolation

Murray Davidson, Stevie May, Chris Kane and Zander Clark are all fighting to be fit for Thursday's rearranged match.

The quartet were missing as St Johnstone got their first win of the season at Kilmarnock and manager Callum Davidson hopes at least two of them will make it.

Aberdeen will have new signing Ross McCrorie available as they return to action after their coronavirus breach.

Jonny Hayes, Matty Kennedy, Dylan McGeouch and Craig Bryson return from a period in self-isolation - but Scott McKenna and Bruce Anderson have yet to resume training.

Michael Devlin and Sam Cosgrove, the two other players involved in the pub visit that led to two positive tests for Covid-19 and the postponement of three league games, are injured.

On-loan Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson and Curtis Main are also sidelined by injuries, while defender Andrew Considine is suspended.

Without a recognised centre forward at his disposal, Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has included Michael Ruth, 18, in his squad.

What the managers said

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "It was unfortunate that it was Aberdeen. It very easily could have been St Johnstone or any other team who found themselves involved in this kind of situation so there is a bit of sympathy there.

"I just saw it as another game that was postponed for Covid reasons. If I sit now and think, 'Oh they could be playing without eight players' then I'm not doing my job."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We are all right, nobody needs to worry about us. My players came back in on Monday, we put the arm around them, we are there to support each other.

"We've played one competitive game in six months, so it's clear we're not going to be at our best, but we'll still be good enough to try to win the game.

"We're bursting to play."

Did you know?