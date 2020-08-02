Sido Jombati: Harry Kewell makes defender his first signing as Oldham boss

Sido Jombati joined Wycombe from Cheltenham in 2014

Defender Sido Jombati has joined Oldham Athletic on a one year-deal, becoming Harry Kewell's first signing since taking charge.

The 32-year-old Portugal-born full-back joins the Latics as a free agent after he was released by Wycombe following their promotion to the Championship.

He made 185 appearances for the Chairboys in six years, although he featured only 11 times last term.

"Now is the right time for me to have a brand new challenge," said Jombati.

News of Jombati's arrival comes less than 24 hours after former Liverpool and Leeds United winger Kewell was confirmed as Oldham head coach following the sacking of Dino Maamria.

