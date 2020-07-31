Dino Maamria: Oldham Athletic sack head coach Maamria after 10 months

From the section

Oldham Athletic have sacked head coach Dino Maamria after 10 months in charge, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

The 49-year-old Tunisian won just nine out of 32 games at the Latics after replacing Laurent Banide in September 2019.

Oldham are now seeking a seventh new boss since Abdallah Lemsagam became owner in 2018.

They finished the curtailed League Two season 19th in the table on a points-per-game basis.

