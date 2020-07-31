Dino Maamria: Oldham Athletic sack head coach Maamria after 10 months

  • From the section Oldham
Breaking news

Oldham Athletic have sacked head coach Dino Maamria after 10 months in charge, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

The 49-year-old Tunisian won just nine out of 32 games at the Latics after replacing Laurent Banide in September 2019.

Oldham are now seeking a seventh new boss since Abdallah Lemsagam became owner in 2018.

They finished the curtailed League Two season 19th in the table on a points-per-game basis.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you