Dino Maamria: Oldham Athletic sack head coach Maamria after 10 months
-
- From the section Oldham
Oldham Athletic have sacked head coach Dino Maamria after 10 months in charge, reports BBC Radio Manchester.
The 49-year-old Tunisian won just nine out of 32 games at the Latics after replacing Laurent Banide in September 2019.
Oldham are now seeking a seventh new boss since Abdallah Lemsagam became owner in 2018.
They finished the curtailed League Two season 19th in the table on a points-per-game basis.
More to follow.