Grant Hall: Middlesbrough sign former QPR captain

Grant Hall was at QPR while Neil Warnock worked at the club as an advisor

Middlesbrough have signed former Queens Park Rangers captain Grant Hall on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old centre-back is Neil Warnock's first signing as Boro boss and moves to the Riverside on a three-year contract.

Hall had spent five years at QPR before his deal ran out last month, playing 128 times for the west London side.

"Everyone knows I'm looking at the spine of the team, and he's the right fit for what we need," Warnock said.

"Grant is a smashing lad and I'm sure the fans will really take to him," he added to the club website.

Hall began his career at Brighton before a move to Tottenham in 2012, although he did not make a first-team appearance for Spurs.

Rangers signed Hall for an undisclosed fee in 2015 but were unable to agree terms on a new contract with the defender last month.

