Ross Doohan: Celtic goalkeeper joins Ross County on loan

Ross County have signed goalkeeper Ross Doohan on a season-long loan from Celtic.

The 22-year-old played for County as a trialist last Sunday, conceding two goals against his parent club.

Doohan has spent two seasons on loan at Ayr United and could be involved in County's Premiership opener against Motherwell on Monday.

"We know him well as a goalkeeper," Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell told BBC Scotland last weekend.

"We've seen what he's done out on loan at Ayr. Ross has been top of the list for us for a period of time."

