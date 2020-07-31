Hakeem Odoffin: Hamilton sign defender from Livingston for undisclosed fee

Hakeem Odoffin (left) helped Livingston secure a top-six finish last season

Hamilton have paid an undisclosed fee to sign Hakeem Odoffin from Scottish Premiership rivals Livingston.

The English defender, 22, made 20 appearances over two years at Livi after previous spells at Northampton, Eastleigh, Wolves and Barnet.

Odoffin told Accies' website, "it feels really good to finally get the deal done" after signing until 2021.

Brian Rice's Hamilton open their Scottish Premiership campaign against champions Celtic in Glasgow on Sunday.

And Rice said: "It's a young group we have and we need some players who have played at this level to help. He is still a young lad but he's got some good experience behind him.

"Hakeem is a natural right-back, he's quick and he's got all the attributes we are looking for. I think he will do well for us."

