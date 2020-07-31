Kilmarnock sign Aaron Tshibola for third time after relegation double

Aaron Tshibola (left) played nine times for Beveren

Aaron Tshibola says he has signed on for a third spell with Kilmarnock a "better player" despite playing for two clubs who were relegated last season.

The 25-year-old has signed a one-year contract after his deal with Desportivo Aves was cut short following their exit from the Portuguese top flight.

He had moved there in January from Waasland Beveren, who have also dropped out of the Belgian First Division.

Upon his return to Ayrshire, Tshibola said "this place feels like home".

London-born Tshibola, capped once by DR Congo, made 43 appearances during two loan spells at Rugby Park from Aston Villa lasting 18 months.

He played only nine times for Beveren and four games in his six months in Portugal but insisted: "I feel I'm a better player and person from my experiences and I'm ready to continue my development."