Aberdeen: Ryan Edmondson signs on loan from Leeds United

Ryan Edmondson, second right, has made two senior appearances for Leeds

Aberdeen have signed striker Ryan Edmondson from Leeds United on loan until January.

The 19-year-old will help compensate for the loss of Sam Cosgrove, who faces up to 10 weeks out with a knee problem.

Edmundson has made two substitute appearances for Leeds in the Championship in the past three seasons.

He will go straight into Derek McInnes' squad for Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener against Rangers at Pittodrie.

"His eagerness and willingness to come to Aberdeen is really encouraging," McInnes said.

"He is a player we've known about for a while and always felt he had the correct attributes to add to our squad."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.