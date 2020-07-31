Aitor Karanka: Birmingham City confirm Spaniard as new head coach

Aitor Karanka has not managed since leaving Nottingham Forest in January 2019

Birmingham City have confirmed Aitor Karanka as their new head coach.

The 46-year-old has succeeded his fellow Spaniard Pep Clotet, who left the Championship club with four games of the season remaining.

Former Real Madrid defender Karanka has been out of management since a year-long spell in charge of Nottingham Forest ended in January 2019.

Prior to his time at the City Ground, he led Middlesbrough to promotion to the Premier League in 2015-16.

More to follow.