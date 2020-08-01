Paul Cook: Wigan Athletic manager resigns after three years in charge

Paul Cook took charge of Wigan Athletic in 2017 and won the League One title in his first season as manager

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has resigned from his position with the financially troubled club.

The 53-year-old was appointed in 2017 and led the Latics to promotion back to the Championship in his first season.

Wigan, who won 10 of their last 18 games in 2019-20, were relegated on 22 July after a 12-point deduction for entering administration - a sanction that the club is appealing against.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to leave," said Cook.

"It is well publicised that the club is going through an incredibly challenging period and, of course, we are all hoping a positive outcome can be found so this football club can write its next chapter under new ownership.

"That has to be the main priority for everyone involved and I know the administrators are working hard to ensure the club can get through these difficult times and find new owners."

Cook has been linked to the vacant managerial role at Bristol City.

The Robins have yet to find a replacement for Lee Johnson, who was sacked on 4 July, with Chris Hughton also heavily linked to the role.

Having arrived at the club from Portsmouth, with whom he won the League Two title, Cook carried on his success with Wigan as the Latics won the 2017-18 League One title and then maintained their Championship status the following season.

Despite a poor start to the 2019-20 campaign, Cook steered the Latics away from the drop zone and they would have finished 13th but for their penalty.

An appeal against their points deduction took place on Friday and Wigan expect to discover the outcome next week.

Paul Stanley, on behalf of the joint administrators, added: "Throughout the past few weeks Paul has been an admirable leader for the football club. We have been inspired by the way he has worked with his staff and the players to produce an incredible run of results and performances.

"We have had an open and transparent relationship with Paul during our few weeks of involvement with Wigan Athletic and we have appreciated his integrity from day one.

"On that basis, we felt it was important we allowed Paul to leave his role as manager."