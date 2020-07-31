Jordan Shipley: Coventry City midfielder signs new two-year contract with Sky Blues

Jordan Shipley
Jordan Shipley has helped Coventry win two promotions in the past three seasons

Coventry City midfielder Jordan Shipley has signed a new two-year contract.

The 22-year-old has made 120 appearances for the Sky Blues since his debut in April 2017.

He netted seven goals last season as Coventry won the League One title and returned to the Championship for the first time in eight years.

Shipley scored the second goal in Coventry's 3-1 win over Exeter City in the League Two play-off final at Wembley in 2018.

