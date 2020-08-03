Super Cup NI: Stars send messages of support as players miss out on youth tournament

Media playback is not supported on this device I feel pain of players missing out on Super Cup NI - Magennis

Some big names in football have lined up to help lift the spirits of aspiring teenage players who are missing out on one of the world's biggest international football extravaganzas this summer.

Robbie Savage, Niall McGinn, Josh Magennis and British sprinter Adam Gemili - who all played in the tournament - have sent video messages of support to the aspiring talent who have been denied their chance to shine at the Super Cup NI because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 forced organisers to cancel the youth competition, known as the Milk Cup before 2016, that has helped develop the careers of some of the world's best-known players including Sergio Busquets, David Beckham, Harry Maguire, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ryan Giggs.

Former Wales international Savage, who won the Premier title with Manchester United back in 1991, was thrilled when his son Charlie also played with United in the Junior final two years ago, although he didn't repeat his father's success, losing out to County Antrim on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Northern Ireland international pair McGinn and Magennis have also sent messages encouraging players to remain positive and continue to put 100% commitment into their game despite the massive disappointment of missing out on the tournament.

It is the first time in the event's 38-year history that it will not be staged - a massive blow not only to hundreds of young footballers worldwide, who would have been converging on Northern Ireland to contest three competitions, but also to thousands of devoted fans who revel in spotting potential stars of the future.

Coronavirus cancellation

The competition is also hugely significant, generating huge sums for the Northern Ireland economy and organisers held off as long as possible before finally admitting defeat to coronavirus and the travel restrictions it has forced.

The Super Cup NI's success down the years has been remarkable, with players going on to become some of the biggest names on the planet.

England international Jadon Sancho appeared for Watford in 2014, reaching the final of the subsidiary Vase where they lost to Middlesbrough. Three years later he was playing for England at the Under-17 World Cup finals in India.

In recent times the Super Cup NI has witnessed fresh-faced hopefuls such as Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur), Rhian Brewster (Liverpool), Renato Sanchez (Bayern Munich) and Billy Gilmour (Chelsea).

Federico Macheda, a Premier League winner with Manchester United in 2008, and Danny Welbeck were star strikers, while Ross Barkley inspired Everton to a Junior success over Wolves in 2008.

Ross Barkley celebrates Everton's victory in the Junior final 12 years ago

In the now defunct Elite section, Northern Ireland ended an 11-year wait for the title as future Rangers and Northern Ireland striker Andrew Little helped the Green and White Army to success over Chile in the decider.

Perhaps Northern Ireland's best moment came four years before when Dean Shiels, then at Hibs, scored twice to secure a famous victory over Brazil in Coleraine. It was the first time Northern Ireland had beaten the South Americans at any level.

In 2009 the Premier final witnessed Robbie Brady, Jesse Lingard and Michael Keane inspire Manchester United to victory over Harry Maguire's Sheffield United.

There was another landmark moment in 2010 as Etoile Lusitana from Senegal became the first ever African winners and Ruben Loftus-Cheek helped Chelsea to their inaugural Junior crown.

Aspire from Qatar secured Asia's first ever title as they scored 24 goals in five days, including a 6-1 win over Manchester United, in the 2011 Premier decider.

In 2013, World Cup 2018 star Hirving Lozano scored the winner in the Elite final as Mexico defeated Northern Ireland to land the title.

County success

Antrim made history in 2014 as the first ever County winners, defeating Club America on penalties in the Premier final. The immensely entertaining Right to Dream from Ghana celebrated their first title in the Junior section.

Two years later they won their first ever Premier title, while Antrim followed up their Premier success with Junior glory in 2017.

So what is the attraction? In the great mix of local, national and international, the tournament thrives. Players shine and the memories they make stay with them long after careers are completed.

Friendships are forged through football and the Super Cup NI is a shining example of how the game brings people together and often keeps them in touch long after the final whistle.

Media playback is not supported on this device Marcus Rashford stars for Man Utd's youth team at the 2014 Milk Cup

Endorsements for this special event are impressive and immeasurable. Sir Alex Ferguson held a torch for it during his Old Trafford tenure. Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers, Celtic's Neil Lennon and Stoke City counterpart, former Northern Ireland chief Michael O'Neill, all played in it. Rodgers also coached Chelsea to a final defeat by Barcelona in the 2005 Premier final.

Current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opened proceedings in 2008, blown away by the excitement it generated and the warmth of its welcome.

While the 2020 event has been shelved, plans for 2021 are well advanced. They like to keep their eye on the ball at the Super Cup NI!

Did you know…

Liverpool's 2019-20 Premier League winner James Milner collected a Premier medal with Leeds United at the Super Cup NI tournament when United defeated Panathinaikos in the 2002 decider.

Four of the current Anfield squad of the new Premier League champions competed at the tournament - Georginio Wijnaldum (with Feyenoord in 2005), Trent Alexander-Arnold (in 2013), Curtis Jones and Neco Williams (both with Liverpool in 2015).

Neco Williams could be the next big star to emerge from the Northern Ireland tournament

Back in 1988, a 15-year-old Steve McManaman was rising through the ranks at Liverpool. He netted a hat-trick in the Premier final as the Reds were crowned Milk Cup champions with victory over Motherwell.