Danny Hylton & Luke Berry: Luton Town duo sign new undisclosed-length deals

Danny Hylton spent 11 months out injured before returning in February

Striker Danny Hylton and midfielder Luke Berry have signed new contracts at Luton Town, having helped the club to Championship safety this season.

Hylton, 31, has scored 58 goals in 129 games since joining from Oxford in the summer of 2016 and made 11 appearances towards the end of this season.

Berry, 28, joined from Cambridge in August 2017 and has scored 12 in 88 matches for the Hatters.

He scored once in 25 games this term, helping seal a 1-1 draw with Barnsley.

The pair both helped Luton rise with double promotions from League Two up to the Championship, in part under boss Nathan Jones who returned after a spell at Stoke before the restart.

"We recruited them both always with the Championship in mind," Jones told the club website. "We knew they'd be big players at the level we signed them, but we always knew they could handle the step up.

"They've both proved that. They are big characters and they've earned their crack at the Championship."