Sheffield Wednesday deducted 12 points for 2020-21 season

Owner Dejphon Chansiri bought Sheffield Wednesday in 2015

Sheffield Wednesday have been deducted 12 points by an independent disciplinary panel for the 2020-21 season for breaking spending rules.

They breached rules by including the sale of their Hillsborough Stadium home in their 2017-18 accounts despite the ground being sold a year later.

But they were cleared of "breaching its duty of utmost good faith to the EFL by deliberately concealing information".

The Owls say they are "extremely disappointed" by the points deduction.

If the points deduction had been imposed on the Yorkshire side for the recently completed 2019-20 season, they would have finished bottom of the Championship and been relegated.

It would also have rescued Charlton Athletic from an immediate return to League One. Although, the relegation places in the second tier remain uncertain as Wigan Athletic appeal their own 12-point deduction for going into administration.

Wednesday, who "welcome the decision that the commission cleared" them of "acting in bad faith", said they will await written reasons from the disciplinary panel before considering any appeal.

More to follow.