Joe Ironside: Cambridge United sign Macclesfield Town striker on two-year deal

Joe Ironside started his career with Sheffield United

Striker Joe Ironside has joined Cambridge United on a two-year deal after his departure from Macclesfield.

The 26-year-old spent just one season at Moss Rose, scoring seven goals in 36 appearances for the club.

"I really like his attitude, his attributes and his application," said U's head coach Mark Bonner.

"We have needed to add a player who can compete aerially and is strong with his back to goal. We have found these qualities in Joe."

