James Jones: Barrow sign Altrincham defender on two-year deal

James Jones scored 13 goals in his time with Altrincham

Barrow have signed defender James Jones from Altrincham on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old made 115 appearances in three years with Alty and moves to Barrow after turning down an offer to stay with the Greater Manchester club.

Jones joined Bluebirds team-mates as they returned to training in small groups during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The newly-promoted League Two club will commence full training in the next fortnight for the new season.

