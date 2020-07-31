Joe Gelhardt: Leeds United in advanced talks over Wigan Athletic striker

Joe Gelhardt (right) scored his first senior goal in a 2-2 draw at Hull in September 2019 during one of his 17 substitute appearances for Wigan this season

Newly-promoted Leeds United are in advanced negotiations with Wigan over a £1m deal for striker Joe Gelhardt.

The England Under-18 international is part of an excellent crop of young players who have come through Wigan's ranks over the past couple of years.

Gelhardt made his first-team debut at 16 and made 19 appearances this term.

Wigan's administrators are having to sell players as they look to generate funds to pay wages owed to the first-team squad for July.

England Under-16 international midfielder Alfie Devine has already joined Tottenham, while another teenage midfielder, Jensen Weir has signed for Brighton.

The Latics are next week expected to learn the outcome of their appeal against the 12-point penalty they were given for going into administration, which was heard on Friday.

The deduction left Wigan second-from-bottom of the Championship and should they be unsuccessful then the club's relegation to League One will be confirmed.

Leeds, who are preparing for life back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence under coach Marcelo Bielsa, have already completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Illan Meslier from French side Lorient.

Meslier, 20, spent the season on loan at Elland Road and kept seven clean sheets in 10 league appearances as Leeds won the Championship title.